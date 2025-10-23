New-look Fringe AGM!

Buxton Festival Fringe has announced a new, more friendly format for its Annual General Meeting this November.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fringe's AGM will take place in the beautiful setting of The Pump Room opposite Buxton’s Crescent on Wednesday November 12th from 7 to 9pm and will consist of a lively Fringe presentation followed by a chance to socialise with the Fringe team. There will be a complimentary drink on arrival as well as a paying-bar.

The AGM will also see the announcement of some key Fringe appointments as the volunteer team is refreshed in readiness for the website’s December 1st opening of entries to next year’s Fringe from July 8th-26th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 Fringe attracted 186 entries from all over the UK and including an event from as far afield as Pittsburg, USA! Fringe figures are soon to be released revealing the huge contribution this annual arts festival makes to the local economy.

Fringe chair Ian Bowns comments: "We'll do our best to update you on trends and plans for future Fringes, answer your questions, and invite you to get more involved in your friendly, local Fringe".