New day care nursery opening in Whaley Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under new ownership, the building has undergone a complete renovation and offers calming interiors and resources, each ground floor classroom has free-flow access to an impressive large outdoor area designed to provide a deep connection between children and their natural environment.

With its team of experienced practitioners, the nursery is passionate about being part of the foundations for children's futures. Taking responsibility for caring, nurturing and guiding children to enable them to get the most out of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They prepare children for a life that should be exciting, challenging, at times scary but always full of love. They believe that through care, connection and playful learning experiences that all children can flourish. They are committed to ensuring that children leave the nursery feeling confident, independent, brave and ready to face whatever comes next in life.

Toddler room

The nursery values all as individuals; children, staff and families that make up the nursery community - building children's first communities.

Parents and carers are encouraged to visit the nursery to see the setting and meet the staff, this should be pre-arranged via email [email protected] or www.thebridgenursery.co.uk.