New award scheme for young Buxton volunteers

By Emma Downes
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 14:16 BST
A new initiative, aimed at encouraging young people to help make their town a better place, is to be launched by the Buxton Town Team community group.

The Buxton Town Protectors Award – to be unveiled at Buxton Spring Fair on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5 – will celebrate all those who take part in community projects: from planting flowers and building wildlife habitats to cleaning up litter and creating amazing art from recycled materials.

Young people can work with friends, schools or youth groups to come up with volunteer projects that benefit the local community.

The idea is then submitted to the Town Team and, once approved, the group can enjoy working on and completing their project.

Pictured: Project leader Andrea Lewis (middle row) and Buxton Town Team chair Lesley Caddy (rear) with Y7 students from Buxton Community School who took part in last year’s Town Protectors pilot.Pictured: Project leader Andrea Lewis (middle row) and Buxton Town Team chair Lesley Caddy (rear) with Y7 students from Buxton Community School who took part in last year’s Town Protectors pilot.
Pictured: Project leader Andrea Lewis (middle row) and Buxton Town Team chair Lesley Caddy (rear) with Y7 students from Buxton Community School who took part in last year’s Town Protectors pilot.

The results are reported back to the Town Team, with photos showing what has been done, and all group members are then rewarded with a Town Protectors badge and certificate.

Project leader Andrea Lewis says: “Young people often have some of the best ideas, but they don’t realise it. We want to encourage them to share their ideas – and to show how much their efforts are appreciated by presenting them with badges and certificates in recognition.

“This is a chance for young people to learn new skills, meet new friends and have fun while helping our town. It’s also a way of showing potential employers or colleges that they have the initiative to take care of their community.”

For more details about how to become a Buxton Town Protector, visit the website

– www.buxtontownteam.org/buxtontownprotectors – or call at the Buxton Town Team stall on the marketplace at Buxton Spring Fair on May 5.

