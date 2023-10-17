News you can trust since 1852
Neolithic Halloween Mask Making

Join artist Ruby Sufi this Halloween for a mystical Mask Making Workshop.
By Sarah PointonContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST
The free creative workshops are perfect for families, from little ones to teenagers and adults who can hone their craft skills including using natural fibres and 3D construction.

All are welcome to come along and learn ancient craft techniques to create your own otherworldly masks for prehistoric Halloween celebrations!

The workshops are running over the half-term, on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October, 11 till 2 at the Green Man Gallery, next to Buxton Museum.