Neolithic Halloween Mask Making
Join artist Ruby Sufi this Halloween for a mystical Mask Making Workshop.
The free creative workshops are perfect for families, from little ones to teenagers and adults who can hone their craft skills including using natural fibres and 3D construction.
All are welcome to come along and learn ancient craft techniques to create your own otherworldly masks for prehistoric Halloween celebrations!
The workshops are running over the half-term, on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October, 11 till 2 at the Green Man Gallery, next to Buxton Museum.