Murder mystery for Chapel Players

Tickets are available now for Chapel Players' next production, the classic Agatha Christie whodunnit, 'Murder on the Nile'.

Tickets on sale now - www.ticketsource.co.uk/chapel-players

Chapel Players present Murder on the Nile, by Agatha Christie. The play is adapted from her novel, Death on the Nile, which was first published in 1937, and featured the Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot. The stage adaptation came around a decade later, although it lacked the famous detective - rumour has it that she was a little fed up with her mustachioed creation!

The play is set on the paddle steamer 'Lotus', on a trip down the Nile in Egypt in the 1930s. The story follows the wealthy socialite, Kay Mostyn, who's on honeymoon with her husband Simon, who comes from a far less well-to-do family. Simon's former fiancee, Jacqueline de Severac, is also on the cruise, having followed the happy couple, bent on revenge. But hers is not the only motive for murder, and the obvious candidates are not the only potential victims. There are shocks and surprises in store for the audience as they join Canon Pennefeather in trying to work out whodunnit.

The happy couple (Jo Kelly and James Sweetman) with the jealous ex (Stevie Gilberthorpe)

Cast members include Chapel Players regulars Judi Bostin, Jo Kelly, Dan Mason, and Ben Simpson, as well as relative newcomers James Sweetman and Cath Marsland. This production also features some of the society's younger members, who recently showed off their talents in February's highly successful pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

As ever with Chapel Players, it's something of a family affair, with father and son duo John and Dan Gilberthorpe sharing directing and producing duties. Nimble-fingered Judi Bostin has worked wonders with the period costumes, and the scenery and props team (Lucy and Mabel Padkin, Natasha and Hazel Lincoln, and Gwen Smith) have outdone themselves in creating 1930s Egypt.