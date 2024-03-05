Mums go free this Mother’s Day at Derbyshire Farm Park

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Bluebells Farm Park is offering free entry to mums as a little thank you, offering a space for those looking to celebrate the day by spending quality time together as a family.
By Daisy BradfordContributor
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Based on the outskirts of Derby in Spondon, the farm park and micro-dairy is the perfect place for a family day out packed with an array of educational and baa-rilliant activities.

Currently the farm is running its ‘Spring Cuties’ event, which runs every weekend starting from March the 2nd until the 24th. Visitors can experience ‘lambing live’ and meet the pregnant ewes and new born lambs, with live lambing lessons and bottle feeding demos from the farm’s experts.

For those looking to meet the small residents on the farm, they can head over to Cuddle Corner, with fluffy chicks and bunnies. After that, the whole family can get involved with ‘Sheep Walking’ before stepping into Bluebell’s creative workshop for a ‘Woolly Workshop’ to create sheep themed crafts to take home as a momentum.

Most Popular
Parents and Children Eating Ice Cream at Bluebells Farm ParkParents and Children Eating Ice Cream at Bluebells Farm Park
Parents and Children Eating Ice Cream at Bluebells Farm Park

After all that excitement, mums can seek some much-deserved timeout in the onsite café which serves freshly made, home cooked food from local suppliers, as well as a delicious selection of luxury artisan ice cream which is produced on the farm.

For mums looking to secure the deal, which runs on the 9th and 10th March, all they have to do is pre-book their tickets online. This can be done via Bluebell’s website.

Related topics:Derby