Mother's Day Afternoon Tea in the fabulous Assembly Rooms
Mothering Sunday, 10th March afternoon tea at Buxton Crescent will be in the magnificent Assembly Rooms with afternoon tea being served between 1pm and 4pm with a live harpist.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Enjoy sipping a glass of Prosecco with your loved ones, contemplating your next indulgence, while soaking up the atmosphere of this Georgian 18th-century ballroom and its ornate ceiling.
Afternoon Tea with a glass of fizz per personA small gift for mothers to take homeSelection of traditional finger sandwichesWarm plain and fruit scones with jam and clotted creamAn assortment of cakes and delightsSelection of Artisan Teas
£40 per person
£20 – children of 12 and under
Full pre-payment at the time of booking.
Call our events team to book: 01298 808950.