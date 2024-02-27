Mother's Day Afternoon Tea in the fabulous Assembly Rooms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enjoy sipping a glass of Prosecco with your loved ones, contemplating your next indulgence, while soaking up the atmosphere of this Georgian 18th-century ballroom and its ornate ceiling.

Afternoon Tea with a glass of fizz per personA small gift for mothers to take homeSelection of traditional finger sandwichesWarm plain and fruit scones with jam and clotted creamAn assortment of cakes and delightsSelection of Artisan Teas

£40 per person

£20 – children of 12 and under

Full pre-payment at the time of booking.