Model Railway 49th exhibition steams ahead

The New Mills & District Railway Modellers (NMDRM) have for over 48 years held an annual exhibition starting when the club was formed in 1974 to help raise funds for the then proposed New Mills Swimming Pool.

After the pool had been built, the members, having enjoyed the experience of staging a fundraising exhibition, decided to carry on as New Mills and District Railway Modellers Club.

Meetings were held in one of the local pubs and the first independent exhibition was organised. This proved to be a success and we were on our way and have since held these annual exhibitions at various local locations including New Mills Town Hall, Ferodo, Chapel en le Frith School and in recent years Chapel en le Frith Leisure Centre (except for the 2 year gap - Covid!).

The railway exhibition is always aimed at attracting and entertaining as wide an audience as possible; visitors from far away as Newcastle to London; from serious modellers to casual railway followers and of course children (with their parents).

After each exhibition, the Club reviews its surplus and makes donations to local worthy causes. Over the years many local groups and individuals have been made grants from the Club's exhibition. Last year £2,000 was presented to the Kinder Scout Mountain Rescue.

Our next exhibition will be at Chapel en le Frith Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday 15th & 16th February 2025 starting at 10am each day finishing at 4.30pm when over 20 layouts will be exhibited alongside demonstrations of railway modelling techniques, traders selling model railway stock, Blythe House second-hand model railway stall and a competition for children to take part in.

The Leisure Centre will be providing drinks and snacks to purchase.

Further details will be posted on www.nmdrm.co.uk Look forward to seeing you all there!