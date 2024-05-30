Michael Sabbaton presents, The Temple based on H.P. Lovecraft’s Undersea Horror
Adapted, devised and performed by Sabbaton himself, The Temple, which last set sail in 2014, is an epic of the horror/sci-fi genre. Originally written by Lovecraft in 1920, it predates contemporary stories such as Alien and Event Horizon but establishes familiar thematic lines. Featuring new material for this anniversary showing, this immersive production captivates with chilling performance and mesmerizing soundscape.
It is 1917. When a strange ivory, carved head comes into the possession of the commander of the
U-29, the boat becomes cursed as it is drawn into a spiralling descent of dissension and madness. Nightmares, weird feelings and visions of dead sailors begin to haunt the crew. An explosion permanently disables the U-boat’s ability to surface and as it is pulled to the depths by an uncharted, underwater current a demonic, siren song begins to drive the crew towards insanity and death.
Left alone with his crumbling ‘iron, German will’, the commander tries to resist the growing madness but as the U-29 finally reaches the sea bottom the source of the calling comes into view. Through the gloom, an ‘Atlantean’ temple reaches out. Finally unable to resist, he resides himself to his watery fate and as he grasps the airlock lever, gives himself to the deep. The submarine fills with water. The light of the temple breaks through. It’s beautiful…
Appealing to a cult audience across an expansive popular culture, Sabbaton brings this highly influential and sometimes forgotten writer to a wider theatre audience stating,
“In theatre, everything is action. Everything is now. Everything is imagination. For a character actor and Lovecraft’s work, I believe there is no greater stage”.
In Sabbaton’s atmospheric and intimate theatre, this character driven world carries the cerebral, terror of the self and the decisions that make us who we are.
Tickets go on sale in June at, Buxton Opera House/Buxton Fringe (£12/£10) www.buxtonfringe.org.uk www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
For a flavour of the show, check out the video trailer - www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxaDtWsfVAQ
Show Running Time approx. 60mins
Contains some strong material
Press Quotes on The Temple:
‘Sabbaton conveys the staggering ambition of the original text with an added degree of psychological depth’
What’s on Stage
‘Sabbaton presents the Captain’s demise and horror so that we feel his choking isolation’
The Public Reviews
'Sabbaton proves himself a master at invoking the audience’s imagination...he conveys the encroaching madness of an arrogant man superbly...the evident care and work which has gone into the adaptation pays dividends'
Brutal as Hell/Warped Perspective
‘Sabbaton’s intense performance brings out the claustrophobic sense of being trapped in the enclosed space of the submarine’
What’s on Stage
Michael Sabbaton is an actor continually fascinated with the workings of theatre and performance. He has been an academic, scenographer and designer as well as a performer and creates compelling and engaging characters that really tell a story. As an actor and voice over artist, Michael has worked in a diverse range of performance fields from physical theatre to classical Shakespeare, straight drama and site specific performance. Forever a fan of the science fiction fantasy and horror genre, Michael is looking forward to a successful run at Buxton and then beyond.