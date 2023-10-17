News you can trust since 1852
Meet the artist Ruby Sufi

Come and meet artist Ruby Sufi at The Green Man Gallery on Saturday 4th November, 12pm to 2pm.
By Sarah PointonContributor
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST
Ruby Sufi is Lead artist and founder of Well Keepers Art Group based at Serpentine Community Garden, Buxton. With over 25 years experience of developing integrative creative projects and exhibitions, Ruby presents this project and exhibition, showcasing the social and health outcomes of creative activity in green spaces, championing environmentally responsible art, she is passionate about regenerative growing. Ruby explores transient art created from native plants and fibres through the lens of our neolithic ancestors' experience.

