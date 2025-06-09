Medieval comedy at Buxton Fringe
Luke Connell is a stand-up comedian and a professor of medieval French literature at Durham University. He is the author of Rebel Barons (Oxford University Press, 2017). He is a regular panellist on the Stand Comedy Club Newcastle’s monthly show Nerds Just Wanna Have Fun, a unique comedy night blending real research and unexpected discoveries. Nerds has won a Kapow Club award for ensuring that people with autism and learning disabilities are welcomed. Luke has appeared on many academic-comedy events like Comedy for the Curious, Pint of Science and the Bright Club, and spoken on Radio 4’s “In Our Time”. Bloody Marvellous brings together Luke’s academic and comedic personalities to offer something distinctive.
The show can be seen at Underground at the Working Men's Club, Buxton, SK17 7BJ, on 25 July at 5.30pm, and 26th July at 4pm.
Tickets here: 2025.underthefringe.com/shows/luke-connell