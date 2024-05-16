Marmalade - Comedy show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Comedian shares near death experiences at Buxton Fringe Festival.

Thao almost died on a bus, almost died on a refugee boat and almost died of embarrassment after drinking seven ciders on an empty stomach. Join award winning comedian Thao Thanh Cao for this hilarious show as she shares:

What is the best use of a baby-on-board sign?

Her confrontation with one of Australia’s best-known celebrity chefs that led to this show’s name!

The number one thing to NEVER do on a first date!

There won’t be any jokes about oranges, but it will be ‘jam’ packed with one-liners, observational humour, as well as a mix of light-hearted and dark edgy jokes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Thao Thanh Cao in Sydney

Thao has been making audiences in Australia and abroad laugh out loud with her cheeky and occasionally inappropriate sense of humour. Her comedy is just like marmalade sharply sweet.

Thao will be performing her show Marmalade for 3 nights only as part of Buxton Fringe Festival at Buxton Conservative Club.

Wednesday 10th, Thursday 11th and Friday 12th July 6.00pm.

Link to tickets