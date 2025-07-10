Macclesfield Group to perform in the bath!

Members of the Ensemble (left to right) Duncan Toms, Ann Newton, Richard Moss, Lorna Green, Adam Lewin, Tim Ward, Julia Harding and Bob Crawshaw

KEMS Macclesfield Contemporary Ensemble will travel to Buxton to take part in the Buxton Festival Fringe.

They will play in the sunken bath in Buxton’s historic Pump Room. The programme for Echoes of Art and Earth features pieces by contemporary composers who have been inspired by sculpture, imagery and environment.

Tim Ward, founder member and flautist with the ensemble said, ‘We have played in some fantastic venues including Manchester Art Gallery, The Lowry and Buxton’s own Devonshire Dome but we have never played in a bath before! You should also listen out for the blown bottles and whirly-tubes in one of our pieces, so do come and enjoy the buzz of the festival with us!’

Why not come along and enjoy something different on the evening of Saturday 26th July, at 7.30pm in The Pump Room, The Crescent, Buxton, SK17 6NH.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £1 for under 16s and are available from the Buxton Opera House Box Office, kems.yapsody.com or on the door.