A campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding around dementia has got the support of a (town) volunteer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Harrison, Morrisons Buxton community champion, is running a free ‘Dementia Friends’ information session on Monday, 22nd January, and is looking for local people to come along.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, talks and acts about the condition. Dementia Friends is about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help. From telling friends about the Dementia Friends programme to visiting someone you know living with dementia, every action counts.

At a previous session at Haddon Hall Care Home.

The one-hour session will take place at Haddon Hall care home London Road Buxton at 11am.

There are currently 900,000 people living with the condition in the UK.Having volunteered to be a Dementia Friends Ambassador, Robert Harrison is now delivering Dementia Friends Sessions to people across Buxton. He said:

‘I signed up to be a Dementia Friends Ambassador because (insert some information about why you signed up). It’s easy to get involved. I attended an Induction day, receive ongoing support and I’m now proud to be part of a growing network of people creating dementia-friendly communities together.’

Advertisement

Alice Grewcock Dementia Friendly Development Officer at Alzheimer’s Society said:

Advertisement

‘Dementia touches the lives of millions of people across the country. Dementia Friends was launched to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding that means many people with the condition experience loneliness and social exclusion. It’s all about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help. From getting in touch with someone you know living with dementia to wearing your badge with pride, every action counts.’

Anyone wanting to attend the Dementia Friends Information Session should contact Robert at [email protected].