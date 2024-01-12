Local volunteer aims to increase dementia awareness in Buxton
Robert Harrison, Morrisons Buxton community champion, is running a free ‘Dementia Friends’ information session on Monday, 22nd January, and is looking for local people to come along.
Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia.
It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, talks and acts about the condition. Dementia Friends is about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help. From telling friends about the Dementia Friends programme to visiting someone you know living with dementia, every action counts.
The one-hour session will take place at Haddon Hall care home London Road Buxton at 11am.
There are currently 900,000 people living with the condition in the UK.Having volunteered to be a Dementia Friends Ambassador, Robert Harrison is now delivering Dementia Friends Sessions to people across Buxton. He said:
Alice Grewcock Dementia Friendly Development Officer at Alzheimer’s Society said:
‘Dementia touches the lives of millions of people across the country. Dementia Friends was launched to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding that means many people with the condition experience loneliness and social exclusion. It’s all about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help. From getting in touch with someone you know living with dementia to wearing your badge with pride, every action counts.’
Anyone wanting to attend the Dementia Friends Information Session should contact Robert at [email protected].
People can also get involved in Dementia Friends through an online video. Go to dementiafriends.org.uk to find out more.