Local Optometrist Sarah Dineen Embarks on Mission to Sierra Leone for Vision Action

An optometrist from an independent opticians in Hadfield is gearing up for an inspiring journey to Sierra Leone as part of a Vision Action project.

The initiative, formerly known as Vision Aid Overseas, aims to assess the impact of spectacle wear on the wellbeing and educational achievement of schoolchildren in the region.

Sarah's strong dedication to children's eyecare, gained through her work in paediatric clinics for the Tameside and Glossop Trust, has led her to take on this significant mission.

Child receiving spectacles from Vision Action

Sarah, optometrist and owner of Sarah Dineen Opticians on Station Road, has previously travelled to Malawi in 2011, 2014, and 2017, where she distributed recycled spectacles to various villages. However, Vision Action has shifted their focus, instead concentrating on developing sustainable eyecare within the countries themselves.

The organization is actively involved in building eyecare centres and training optometry technicians. In Sierra Leone, a nation with a scarce number of qualified optometrists – just seven in the entire country – Sarah's expertise and dedication will undoubtedly make a tremendous difference.

The upcoming project in Sierra Leone, scheduled for October/November this year, holds immense promise for improving the lives of schoolchildren.

Access to proper eyecare can significantly impact the children's overall wellbeing and educational attainment while poor vision can impede their learning progress and academic success.

Child receiving eyecare with Vision Action

By conducting this project, Sarah and her team of six optometrists hope to identify the transformative power that proper eyewear can have on the young students' lives.

In order to participate in this vital mission, Sarah has pledged to raise £3000 to support Vision Action's funding efforts. The funds will be channelled towards sustaining and expanding eyecare services in Sierra Leone, where the need is great.

To help raise the required funds, Sarah has set up a Just Giving page, making it easier for community members and well-wishers to contribute to this noble cause. Donations, big or small, will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the success of the project and the lives of the children it seeks to benefit.

As Sarah Dineen prepares for this life-changing journey, the local community rallies behind her, inspired by her commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged children in Sierra Leone.

Together, with the support of caring individuals, she looks forward to transforming countless young lives through the gift of clear vision and brighter prospects for the future.

Those who would like to show their support for Sarah and the Vision Action project can donate via the following link: justgiving.com/page/sarah-dineen-1689513297177.

For those interested in learning more about the incredible work undertaken by Vision Action, please visit their website: www.visionaction.org.uk.