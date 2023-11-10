Local choir performs in the Isle of Man
Chapel Male Voice Choir travelled to Douglas Isle of Man to participate in the prestigious " Festival of Choirs "
The choir were delighted to finish in second place in the male voice choir section and collected a prize of £200.
We are now practising hard for our forthcoming Christmas concert , with guests Burbage band, on Sunday 10th December.
We are always looking out for new members, see our website for details of the concert, and how to join us.