Local choir performs in the Isle of Man

Chapel Male Voice Choir travelled to Douglas Isle of Man to participate in the prestigious " Festival of Choirs "

The choir were delighted to finish in second place in the male voice choir section and collected a prize of £200.

We are now practising hard for our forthcoming Christmas concert , with guests Burbage band, on Sunday 10th December.