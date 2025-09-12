Local charity's Channel Swim Challenge

Every team member will get a T Shirt designed by Loghan Miller, one of Zink's volunteers.

High Peak Charity, Zink, has put a team together to swim the equivalent of the English Channel in three hours and six months ago, some of them couldn’t even swim!

Based in Buxton and covering the High Peak and northern Derbyshire Dales, Zink has a wide range of services that support families and individuals in need. Work coaches help into jobs, there’s an advice worker, Recovery Space, Neuro Hub and Community Café all on offer and open five days a week.

Zink also runs 24 different activities each week to help people keep fit, learn and mix. One of these is Zink & Swim. Anyone can join a swim session every Friday at Buxton pool at 11.45am and free coaching is available for beginners or improvers.

To encourage Zink & Swim members to learn to swim or get fitter, the Channel Swim Team Challenge was set. Paul Bohan, CEO at Zink explained, “Everyone has a personal target to help reach the team goal of 21 miles in three hours. It’s inspiring watching people develop from not being able to swim at all to doing 20 or 30 lengths in a session”.

There have been some health improvements too. Zink & Swim members have reported improved lung function, recovery from mental illness as well better stamina and joint flexibility.

To sponsor the Channel Swim Challenge, visit https://localgiving.org/fundraising/Channel-Swim

To join Zink & Swim visit Zink HQ, Clough Street, Buxton SK17 6LJ or ring 01298 214926.