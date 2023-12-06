Les Misérables at New Mills Art Theatre

Bowden Theatre Works headed by Natalie and Stewart Bowden must be delighted with their production of Les Mis playing at The Art Theatre in New Mills this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This all-time favourite which first took to the London stage in September 1985 has been a favourite with audiences everywhere since it opened.

The difficulty with this show is that everything is sung and the songs are not the easiest for a cast of any age let alone this cast from 5-18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have to say I was impressed from the beginning. The set was excellent and the barricade made by the stage crew work well and look very professional. The Costumes supplied by Molly Limpet looked great and added life to each character.

Les Misérables

Taking on the role of Jean Valjean was Jake Hornsey and boy did he make this his own. You could tell from the outset he was enjoying the part and proved his vocals were not only good but believable. He worked well with all his fellow actors and showed his skills in ageing towards the end.

Fantine played by Keira Lamb had a beautiful voice and was well cast in this role. She was secure in her singing and her diction was excellent.

Lewis Moore as Javert had a strong and convincing character and although wasn’t feeling well sang Stars beautifully.

Advertisement

Well done to little Cosette played by Annabel Clark who charmed us with such clarity as she sang Castle on a Cloud. Equally as good was Cosette when she was older played by Lily Stafford, she achieved all the high notes required with ease and her characterisation was lovely and convincing, she was well matched with Isaac McElroy as Marius who had a beautiful voice and together the pair acted their scenes well together, very convincing throughout.

Jean Valjean and Javert

Advertisement

Isaac Fletcher-Shaw has come a long way since he played Kurt in Sound of Music. This young man’s voice is maturing nicely and he handled the role of Enjolras with conviction and determination.

Jess Camilleri as Eponine was well chosen for this role, she proved to be strong in the role, held her own in the trio and died with conviction in her vocals. Great acting.

Ross Provart and Isabel Fletcher-Shaw as the comedy duo the Thénardiers stole the show. Their comedy timing was spot on and never once did they come out of character. A huge well done to the ensemble who sang the hearts out and proved to be the backbone of the show. They acted well and gave their all.

Advertisement

Overall there were some lovely touches in the show and I am sure if you get to see it you will agree that this was a huge gamble, to take on such an iconic show with such a young but very talented cast.

Jean Valjean and Javert

Congratulations to you all both on stage backstage, lighting and sound, make-up and dressers you have achieved what you set out to do, entertain.

Advertisement

There is still time to book tickets for Friday, Saturday Matinee and Saturday Evening

Review by Sheryl Haydock-Howorth photographs by Mike Petch mphotographic.co.uk

Les Misérables: