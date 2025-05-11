Legendary cricketers announced for famous cricket game anniversary
The 50th anniversary of Buxton’s famous snow game taking place on Sunday 1st June is open to all to join in the celebrations. There'll be a buffet lunch, interviews with some of the players from 1975 and a keynote speech from Geoff Miller OBE (who played in the famous game).
The legendary players due to attend include: Farokh Engineer, Frank Hayes, Alan (Bud) Hill, Keith Stevenson, Mick Glenn and Geoff Miller to date.
To mark the occasion further, the club plans a ‘Cricket for All’ big club day with games for all ages and standards to watch while you enjoy further afternoon refreshments. There'll be a snow machine for the young to enjoy!
To be part of the day on Sunday 1st June and attend the lunch, interviews and speeches at Buxton Cricket Club – 1pm start, then please book at 50th Anniversary of Buxton's Famous Snow Game Tickets, Sun 1 Jun 2025 at 13:00 | Eventbrite