Learn to play a brass instrument

You are never too young or too old to learn a musical instrument, so on Thursday 9th and Saturday 11th October, New Mills Band is inviting would-be learners of any age to come and have a free 1:1 lesson on a brass instrument. Cornets, trombones, euphoniums, tubas, tenor, baritone and flugel horns will all be available.

The free lessons are part of the ‘Learn to Play’ (LTP) initiative from the national charity Music For All, aiming to introduce or reconnect people of all ages and backgrounds to the joy of music-making. Complete beginners are welcome, as well as people who have played a bit before but lapsed. If you are 5 or 85, or anywhere in between, come along and have a go!

Leading the tutorial team will be Harry Cunningham, New Mills resident and one of the Band’s tuba players. Harry learned to play with his local band aged 7, and his playing career to date has included playing with the famous Black Dyke Band as well as the BBC Philharmonic, Opera North, Halle Orchestra, Halle brass quintet, and the Royal Northern Sinfonia. Playing the tuba was also the way he met his wife! Harry says: “I wouldn't have had the chance to do any of this had my local brass band not provided me with an instrument and tuition. I am extremely proud of our learning setup at New Mills Band and I’m excited to introduce brass instruments to anyone who is interested in learning at our upcoming Learn to Play events”.

This is the Band’s second LTP event. In 2023, 20 learners took part, including father and son duo Lloyd and Robin Dewhurst, who are still playing their baritone horns. Lloyd recalls that “In my younger years I'd played guitar in rock bands and dabbled with other instruments. However, I'd never touched a brass instrument, nor could I read music. I thought the chance to have a free lesson and have a go on a new instrument sounded good so we went along. Now Robin plays in the junior band and I have performed at around twenty events with the senior band to date. I’m so glad we went along and would encourage anyone who's even slightly interested to give it a go this time around”.

Lloyd with his baritone horn at New Mills Carnival

Also at that first event was New Mills Primary School pupil Xavi Cristinacce, whose mum Penny said: “We went along because Xavi had a trumpet that had been loaned from school that he was keen to play. After promptly, and rightly, being informed that brass bands don't have trumpets - Xavi had go at playing a cornet! He really enjoyed it and started in the weekly classes not long afterwards. He's had great support in learning how to play the instrument, read the music and how to play as part of a band. His younger sister, Iris, has since joined and is learning to play the tenor horn alongside him. They love the teachers and their bandmates in the weekly classes - they are informative, engaging and fun! We're so pleased we popped along to that first LTP session"

There’s absolutely no pressure to carry on learning but anyone who wants to can join the Band or its junior or learner groups. Players of any experience and ability are welcome and instruments are loaned at no cost, making it affordable to all.

The sessions are taking place from 6 to 9pm on Thursday 9th October at St George’s Parish Hall SK22 4NP and from 11am to 3.40pm on Saturday 11th October at Spring Bank Arts Centre SK22 4BH. You can book a lesson slot ahead of time or just turn up and try some instruments and see if there is a lesson available. For more info and to book visit www.newmillsband.com