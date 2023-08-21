Latest news from Sparrowpit WI

Following the usual business matters, members of Sparrowpit WI were given an update on the arrangements for their fund raising Fashion Show by Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Bakewell, at 7pm on Tuesday, 26 September, at Dove Holes Community Centre. Tickets, £5, are available from Angela 07442161046 or Joan 07721184397.

The demonstrator for the evening was Maggs Pointon a member of Baslow Flower Guild who gave an interesting demonstration of flower arranging, one arrangement being a structural form and the other a basket arrangement.

The monthly lunch outings continue, the next being at the Hanging Gate, Chapel-en-le-Frith on Tuesday 22 August.

Sparrowpit

Before the next meeting on 30th August, members have a visit to the Cascade Garden & Bonsai Centre, Bonsal.

The next meeting is on Tuesday 19 September at 7pm at Dove Holes Community Centre, when Susan Wildman will give a talk on Annie Kenneyt, 'The Militant Suffragette'.