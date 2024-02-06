Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The writer has characterised it as follows: ‘It’s Buxton, on stage, in Buxton, performed by people in Buxton.’

Based on real life stories, told to him by local individuals, the drama is by turns quirky, humorous and heart-warming. Young makes it clear that Buxton is not just about beautiful buildings but about the beating hearts of the folk who live there, writes Margaret Coupe.

Imaginative staging and lighting are a watchword of this production, directed by Kitty Randle. As it opened, actors were dotted around the dark venue, lights eerily illuminating their faces as they held books. Umbrellas with sparkling lights created a magical effect as well as reminding us that in Buxton ‘it rains so much, it could make your head bleed.’ The effective set was based on the iconic Scriveners Bookshop; it opened out so you could see inside.

Saturday, 27 January 2024 saw the premiere of a new play by Rob Young, ‘Keeper of the Books’, at the Pavilion Arts Centre.

The overarching narrative concerns a mysterious stranger in his late 30s (Peter Sleigh) who appears in the town and stands staring at the bookshop. Buxtonians are intrigued and make up stories about why he is there, which become ever more dramatic. One of the crowd is careful to point out that they are not gossiping, merely being caring about others.

Eventually, Mr Book (played by Dylan Burns), an independent book-seller, invites the stranger to tell his story. It is a poignant tale of passion, regret and healing. Mr Book encourages others to tell their stories, which are, in the main, variations on the theme of love.

The play contains many cameo parts giving young local community performers opportunities to tread the boards, in some cases for the first time. There were some stand-out performances. I particularly liked: the portrayals of Gabby (Molly Pugh) whose husband said she ‘smelt of home’; of Alison (Tiny Wright) who was desperate to own a dog; and of Benny (Nicholas Merrick), whose best friend became a love rival.

One of the strengths of the ‘Keeper of the Books’ is the music composed and directed by Clare O’Neill. At the start you hear a haunting, disembodied voice, which is heard again towards the end, as the main story involves losing and finding your voice. Much of the music is evocative, creating an atmosphere of yearning.

There were uplifting ensemble numbers involving the members of the Mad Hatters Music choir who sang their hearts out. (I counted 56 of them!) At one stage they all held a gigantic scarf (a shout out to Buxton knitters) which seemed to symbolise the connections which establish a community.

Buxton Opera House has received Arts Council funding as part of its ‘Let’s Create’ project. ‘Keeper of the Books’ is a result of this initiative to promote new, original writing and to get young people on stage.