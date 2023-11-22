Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at New Mills Art Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

There must be few musicals as well-known and beloved as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Whether we first encountered it in school productions, or we know it from Jason Donovan’s No 1 hit with ‘Any Dream Will Do’, or the seemingly never-ending tour of it, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic show holds a special place in the hearts of many. It’s rare, however, for it to be performed by amateurs, so it’s a treat to find it at New Mills’ lovely Art Theatre.

Emily Hobson makes an appealing Narrator, telling the story of Joseph (a sure-voiced Paul Rafferty), favoured son of Jacob, who falls into slavery and imprisonment before becoming one of the most powerful men in Egypt, as he becomes the right-hand man of the Elvis-like Pharaoh (Joe Maguire).

Director/Choreographer Cathryn Yates makes the most of the experience on offer from her large cast. Joseph’s brothers come from a more diverse range of ages than they are usually portrayed – from teenage Benjamin to some much more mature brothers – and their standout songs, ‘Those Canaan Days’ and ‘Benjamin’s Calypso’ (led by Leon Shufflebottom and Stewart Bowden respectively) are the highpoints of the show. The brothers’ wives (usually there for little more than set dressing) are also brought fully into the action with many lively and engaging musical set-pieces, all skilfully marshalled under the assured baton of musical director Claire Sweeney. The children’s chorus are also endearingly utilised to add vocal depth and colour throughout the show.

No matter how well you know Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (or perhaps because of it) the fun, colourful, lively production has plenty to enjoy and you’re bound to be joining in with the Mega-Mix at the end!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs at New Mills Art Theatre until Saturday 25 November.