John Reilly with Boy on a Dolphin return to Bakewell for one night only

If you've seen 'Boy on a Dolphin' before, you'll know you can expect an amazing evening of beautiful, original music, based around John Reilly’s outstanding vocals and the amazing Spanish guitar grooves of Pete Hiley.

The original four band members, John Reilly, Andy Needham, Pete Hiley and Darren Ford will be joined by new member Anthony Lomas, so expect a surprise or two, but of course they will be playing all of their greatest songs, including ‘Words Inside', ‘Walking Home, ‘Trapeze’, ‘Life’s a Blast’ and, of course, ‘Fire’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets are £20 and are also available from the venue (01629 813638) during office hours, or by calling or texting Elaine on 07918 556552.