John Reilly with Boy on a Dolphin return to Bakewell for one night only
After a sold-out concert in July 2022, Boy on a Dolphin are back at the Medway Centre, Bakewell, on Friday, July 14, to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their first album 'WORDS INSIDE'.
If you've seen 'Boy on a Dolphin' before, you'll know you can expect an amazing evening of beautiful, original music, based around John Reilly’s outstanding vocals and the amazing Spanish guitar grooves of Pete Hiley.
The original four band members, John Reilly, Andy Needham, Pete Hiley and Darren Ford will be joined by new member Anthony Lomas, so expect a surprise or two, but of course they will be playing all of their greatest songs, including ‘Words Inside', ‘Walking Home, ‘Trapeze’, ‘Life’s a Blast’ and, of course, ‘Fire’.
Tickets are £20 and are also available from the venue (01629 813638) during office hours, or by calling or texting Elaine on 07918 556552.