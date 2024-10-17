It's raining men at The Palace Hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ladies! Leave your umbrellas at home and get yourself over to The Palace Hotel where it's raining men! Book your tickets for a night of fun, frivolity and some sauciness!

The Palace Hotel, Buxton is hosting a night that's one for the girls - a fun filled fella-free zone except for those who will wait on you, dance for you and keep you entertained. On hand is the Hostess with the mostest - a Queen who will ensure the evening doesn't .. drag!

Tickets are £25 per person and includes a welcome glass of fizz served to you by hunky waiters.

Book your tickets via ticket source or by calling the hotel directly on 01298767000

The Palace Hotel Buxton event tickets from TicketSource - www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-palace-hotel-buxton