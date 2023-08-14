It’s a bug’s life! Local housebuilder offers FREE bug hunting kits for kids this summer

A Derbyshire housebuilder is encouraging the community to embrace the nature on their doorstep by offering free bug quest kits to local children.

Redrow East Midlands is inviting local children to take part in ‘The Big Bug Quest’ competition and collect a free bug quest kit* from Foxbridge Manor, on Pirelli Close, or Hackwood Grange, on Starflower Way.

The kits, which are available to collect throughout August*, include wildflower seeds to help local wildlife to thrive, a magnifying glass, seeded paper complete with a bug tick-list, and a pair of ‘make-your-own’ binoculars.

The housebuilder is inviting local children to make use of the bug quest kits and explore their own back gardens, local green spaces, and our show home gardens, to discover how many different bugs they can find and submit their entries.

Redrow East Midlands is encouraging the community to embrace nature

The winner will be awarded with a £100 Amazon voucher to be able to spend on supplies to make their garden more bug-friendly or to help with future bug hunting activities.

Ryan O’Sullivan, Sales Director for Redrow East Midlands, said: “We want to encourage youngsters across Derbyshire to be curious about biodiversity – the variety of living things on our planet, from the smallest organism to the largest animal – and in this instance, the creepy crawlies, quite literally, on our doorstep.

“We’re inviting local children to come and pick up their free bug quest kit and have fun getting their magnifying glasses at the ready as they learn more about the natural world in their back garden.

"We look forward to welcoming families to our developments and sharing our plans for rewilding and sustainability at Foxbridge Manor and Hackwood Grange. We can’t to see who will be crowned winner of our Big Bug Quest.”

Redrow’s biodiversity strategy seeks to put the natural environment at the heart of its developments and the lives of the people who live there, supporting the community to care for nature-rich green spaces.

The strategy includes a net gain approach to biodiversity; with more than 1,205 acres of land on Redrow developments being green space or landscaped communal areas where wildlife can flourish.

Many developments also feature green routes for walking and cycling, newly created orchards or meadows, and wetland areas like ponds and swales.

Redrow is committed to playing its part in tackling the climate emergency and has set a target of achieving net zero across our whole business and value chain by 2050.

*Bug quest kits available while stocks last, at limited developments.

To submit your findings for the Big Bug Quest competition, please use the link: redrow.co.uk/promo/big-bug-quest

Located in Mickleover, Hackwood Grange has three and four-bedroom homes, available from £234,950. Just two miles west of Derby, the development enjoys excellent connections to the city and wider region, with all the benefits of open farmland and village charm.

Foxbridge Manor, in Castle Donington, offers all the shopping, sport and culture of the big city, while enjoying all the history and charm of a small town. From the medieval market to the modern schools, and superb road links, plus nearby rail that will speed you to the capital in under an hour and a half, this development offers all the benefits of well-connected, country living.