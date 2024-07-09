In Pictures: Blythe House Hospice - Fundraising at Barn Farm with a Family Fun Weekend

Blythe House Hospice will be fundraising at Barn Farm Campsite in Birchover DE4 2BN.

The fun starts on Friday evening (19 July) with an ABBA night - from 5pm onwards, volunteers will be serving refreshments and then at 8pm local vocalist Sarah Bright sings ABBA plus lively party mix.

The local PTA will be providing the glitter and the face paints and Birchover Youth Club the flower garlands!

Saturday stalls are from noon onwards with crafts, plants, jewellery and home made dog treats on offer. There will be a traditional Punch and Judy show and walkabout magic from Loopy Lou. Why not come along to meet Pumpkin, Pixie and Percy the Pigmy Goats from the Red House Stables for photos, feeding, brushing and walking?

Lots of other activities too, a fun Zumba session, coconut shy, face paints and glitter hair, and meet Blythe Bear and also Gully Mouse and the Team from Gulliver's Kingdom.

With Funky Moon Rocks - a rock/pop covers duo performing a range of music at 8pm on the Saturday night, it should be a weekend full of family fun and activities!

Blythe House Hospice will again be serving refreshments during Saturday afternoon and other food stalls and hog roast will be available over the weekend. The Horse and Jockey Mobile Bar on hand to serve you your favourite drinks and cocktails.

For further information about the weekend and booking - please see the Barn Farm Website - www.barnfarmcamping.com - come along and join in the fun!

