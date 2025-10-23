How to celebrate Halloween in Buxton

With its historic buildings, dramatic moorland scenery and lively community spirit, this Derbyshire spa town offers loads of spooky fun. Local events experts, Book a Party, give us the lowdown on how to celebrate Halloween here.

Pumpkin picking near Buxton

Begin your celebrations with a trip to one of the local pumpkin patches. Matlock Meadows is a favourite for families, with fields filled with bright orange pumpkins ready to be picked and taken home. It makes for a perfect autumn day out and the café serves delicious hot chocolate and homemade treats when you need a break.

Another good option is The Bluebell Dairy near Derby, which usually runs a pick your own pumpkin event complete with seasonal decorations and plenty of photo opportunities. Once home, spend the afternoon carving your pumpkins into ghoulish faces. Save the seeds to roast later and light your carved lanterns in the evening to welcome visitors and create a warm glow.

Haunted Buxton and local legends

Buxton is a town full of history, and old buildings often come with eerie tales. The Old Hall Hotel, one of the oldest in England, is said to be haunted by Mary Queen of Scots, who once stayed there during her imprisonment. Guests and staff have reported strange sounds and unexplained movements in the corridors. For those who enjoy a touch of fright, Buxton’s ghost walks are a must. Local guides take visitors through the town’s ancient streets, telling stories of mysterious figures and haunting happenings from centuries past. It is a fun and atmospheric way to learn about the darker side of Buxton’s past.

Pavilion Gardens Halloween Trail

Families will love the Halloween trail at the Pavilion Gardens, which is both entertaining and friendly for all ages. The trail leads you through the gardens with clues to find and puzzles to solve along the way. Children can dress up, collect treats and take part in simple spooky games. Face painting and craft activities often run alongside the trail, and the café nearby is the perfect spot to relax afterwards with tea and cake while the children show off their costumes.

Thriller dance and spooky workshops

If you like to keep active, check the local studios for Halloween themed dance or fitness classes. Some offer Thriller workshops where you can learn the famous routine from the Michael Jackson video. It is great fun even if you are not an experienced dancer and it helps you get into the Halloween spirit. Families can also look out for creative workshops in community spaces such as the Green Man Gallery or Buxton Methodist Church Hall. Children can enjoy making masks, decorations and trick or treat bags to use on the big night.

Halloween in the Town

As evening falls on Halloween, Buxton becomes lively with colour and excitement. Many streets join in with trick or treating, and the welcoming community atmosphere makes it a pleasure to wander through the town. Always visit homes that clearly display pumpkins or decorations, as these are the ones taking part. For adults, there are usually plenty of themed events across local pubs and venues.

The Cheshire Cheese, The Old Sun Inn and 53 Degrees North have all held fancy dress parties and live music nights in recent years. Expect friendly crowds, plenty of laughter and some wonderfully creative costumes.

Karaoke and fancy dress fun

For those who love to sing, Halloween karaoke nights are a real highlight. Venues across Buxton often host evenings where you can perform songs like Monster Mash or Time Warp while dressed in your best costume. The atmosphere is relaxed and full of good humour, whether you are brave enough to sing or prefer to cheer others on. Prizes for the best outfits are common and everyone joins in the fun.

Scary movie night at Buxton Cinema

If you would rather sit back and enjoy some classic chills, head to Buxton Cinema at the Pavilion Arts Centre. Each year the cinema screens a mix of Halloween favourites and horror classics. Families can enjoy films like Hocus Pocus or The Addams Family, while those who like a good scare can choose something darker. Watching a spooky film in one of the town’s historic venues adds an extra layer of atmosphere.

For those staying home, a film night is just as good. Close the curtains, light a few candles and pick your own double bill. Beetlejuice followed by The Shining always makes for a memorable evening.

Food and drinks for a spooky night in

Food plays a big part in Halloween celebrations, and it is easy to create something special without too much effort. Use your leftover pumpkin for a creamy soup with nutmeg and black pepper. Make sausage rolls wrapped in pastry strips to look like mummies and bake finger shaped biscuits for a fun treat. Toffee apples are always a hit, and they fill the kitchen with the sweet smell of caramel. For drinks, mulled cider is perfect for adults while children will enjoy a witches brew made from apple juice, lemonade and a few floating jelly sweets. It tastes delicious and looks wonderfully spooky.

Decorating and setting the mood

Buxton’s elegant architecture provides a perfect backdrop for Halloween decorations. You can keep things simple and stylish with glowing pumpkins in the window or go all out with cobwebs, paper bats and fairy lights. Inside, candles and soft lighting create a cosy yet mysterious feel. Play some subtle background music and have a few treats ready for visiting children. The mix of old stone buildings, crisp autumn air and gentle flickering light gives Buxton a truly magical atmosphere at this time of year.

Ending the night