Holding Back the Years: 40 years of Simply Red live in Santiago, only in cinemas, May 15

To celebrate 40 years of legendary music, Simply Red are releasing their concert film “Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red, Live in Santiago” on the big screen.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This stunning 4k concert film sees the band perform all their classic hits and fan favorites including ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’, ‘Stars’ and ‘Holding Back The Years’, as well as intimate behind-the-scenes interviews with Mick Hucknall.

The film will go to select cinemas worldwide from May 15th, including hundreds of cinemas across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Americas, with more locations being added daily.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Hucknall on stage

Originally hailing from Manchester, the soul-pop band Simply Red have been an integral part of the fabric of British contemporary music for four decades. All 13 of their studio albums (as well as two greatest hits collections) have peaked in the top 10 of the UK album charts, from 1985’s ‘Picture Book’ all the way through to 2023’s ‘Time’. 1991’s classic album ‘Stars’ was the best-selling album in the UK for two years running, including hit singles ‘Something Got Me Started’, ‘Thrill Me’ and ‘For Your Babies’.

Captured during Simply Red’s electrifying performances in Santiago, Chile, in March 2025, the film captures Mick and the band at their absolute finest, delivering an unforgettable experience that is now coming to the big screen for the world to enjoy. The stunning cinematography captures both the intimate moments and the grandeur and energy of the packed arena. Behind the music, the film also includes exclusive interview footage, with an inside look into Simply Red’s 40 year career from Mick Hucknall himself.

Mick Hucknall said: "We had a wonderful time performing in Santiago at the Movistar Arena, celebrating 40 years of Simply Red with all the fans who came out to see us. It was a truly special few shows and we’re very excited to have the opportunity now to share it with our fans globally. We hope you enjoy re-living the experience of Simply Red live on the big screen!"

“Holding Back the Years: 40 Years of Simply Red, Live in Santiago” is set to be an exceptional cinematic experience for fans both new and old.

Simply Red Live In Santiago

Booking link: simplyred.com/cinema

Certificate: PG TBC / Running time: 120 mins

Midlands Venues:

Arc Beeston

Arc Daventry

Arc Hucknall

Cineworld Birmingham Broad Street

Cineworld Birmingham NEC

Cineworld Burton

Cineworld Chesterfield

Cineworld Rugby

Cineworld Rushden Lakes

Cineworld Solihull

Cineworld Stoke

Cineworld Telford

Cineworld Wolverhampton

Elite Cinema Ashbourne

Everyman Birmingham

Everyman Stratford-upon-Avon

Harborough Cinema

Light Walsall

Odeon Birmingham New Street

Odeon Derby

Odeon Dudley

Odeon Stoke

Odeon Telford

Old Market Hall Shrewsbury

Opera House Buxton

Red Carpet Cinema Barton under Needwood

Royal Cinema Sutton Coldfield

Savoy Boston

Savoy Corby

Savoy Grantham

Savoy Nottingham

Savoy Worksop