After a couple of years’ break for Covid, Chelmorton village festival is back with a bang. There’s the chance to explore the local area on the car treasure hunt or the nature walk.

Alternatively, during the week enjoy some mental stimulation at the beetle drive and the Church Inn pub quiz. At the weekend there are stalls in the village, a dog show and afternoon teas plus the chance to blow off some steam on Saturday evening at a Ceilidh at the Chelmorton Institute.