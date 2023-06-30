News you can trust since 1852
High Peak village celebrates with festival fun

Chelmorton village is opening its arms to welcome locals and visitors from 17 July to 23 July with a full week of entertainment and activities.
By Kirstie HennesseyContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read

After a couple of years’ break for Covid, Chelmorton village festival is back with a bang. There’s the chance to explore the local area on the car treasure hunt or the nature walk.

Alternatively, during the week enjoy some mental stimulation at the beetle drive and the Church Inn pub quiz. At the weekend there are stalls in the village, a dog show and afternoon teas plus the chance to blow off some steam on Saturday evening at a Ceilidh at the Chelmorton Institute.

For the latest news and updates follow the village festivcal page on Facebook.com/chelmortonfestival or check out the What’s on Guide at chelmorton.wordpress.com

Chelmorton is holding its village festival in July.Chelmorton is holding its village festival in July.
