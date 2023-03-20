High Peak Singers raising money for Kinder Mountain Rescue
Local community choir, High Peak Singers, are raising money for Kinder Mountain Rescue at their end-of-term spring concert.
The community choir is excited to be bringing its end-of-term concert to Buxton for the very first time, with the performance taking place on Monday 27th March at St John's Church.
The choir will be performing an eclectic mix of uplifting choral music under the direction of award-winning conductor Hannah Brine.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.highpeaksingers.co.uk/product/spring-concert/ and are priced at £9 (£6 for students in full-time education and under 18s). Seating is unreserved and doors open at 7.30pm.
Launched in May 2022, High Peak Singers is a community choir which is conducted by award-winning conductor and musician Hannah Brine. The choir sings a range of exciting repertoire from gospel to pop, sea shanties and classical.
For more information about the group, where they are performing and to join the choir, please visit the website: highpeaksingers.co.uk