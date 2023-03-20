The community choir is excited to be bringing its end-of-term concert to Buxton for the very first time, with the performance taking place on Monday 27th March at St John's Church.

The choir will be performing an eclectic mix of uplifting choral music under the direction of award-winning conductor Hannah Brine.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.highpeaksingers.co.uk/product/spring-concert/ and are priced at £9 (£6 for students in full-time education and under 18s). Seating is unreserved and doors open at 7.30pm.

Step into the Sun, High Peak Singers Concert

Launched in May 2022, High Peak Singers is a community choir which is conducted by award-winning conductor and musician Hannah Brine. The choir sings a range of exciting repertoire from gospel to pop, sea shanties and classical.