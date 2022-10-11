High Peak Magic Circle hosting evening of close-up magic

High Peak Magic Circle is a non-profit making organisation, and will be hosting an evening of close-up magic at the Lamb Inn, Chinley, on Wednesday October 19. Included in the entry price of £25 will be a meal prepared by the renowned Lamb Inn chef. Up to 60 guests will be entertained by a series of magicians who will visit you at your table. They will astound you during some mind-blowing and fun-filled routines. The High Peak Magic Circle includes some of the finest magicians in the UK, and guarantees a wonderful and amazing time.