High Peak Business Club celebrates 10th Year

Set up in 2014, more than 80 speakers have shared their expertise with business people living and working in and around the High Peak, offering a unique opportunity to meet, learn and network together over bacon baps in Chapel Golf Club.

"We have many successful people here who work from home or in a small office, and for all of them this is a great chance to increase their knowledge in excellent company," says Club founder Edwina Currie Jones.

The club meets for breakfast once a month at the Golf Club. Coffee, pastries, fruit from 7.30am till 9.30am. More details can be found at http://www.highpeakbusinessclub.co.uk.

"The programme for our 10th anniversary year offers an exciting and varied collection of speakers," said Edwina.

Buxton's 2023 Big Business Breakfast in the Assembly Rooms

"We are very proud of our club: it's informal and friendly, with members from every kind of background. What unites us is our determination to see business succeed here in the High Peak."

Friday Jan 26 2024: Tom Gouldbourn, the property developer behind Deacon's Bank restaurant in Chapel, explains how he rescued a derelict Grade II listed building and aims to get Michelin rosettes.

Friday Feb 23: Hotels - Richard Short is Vice Pres for Health & Security for the Accor Hotel Group in northern Europe. That's IBIS, Mercure, Sofitel - and the Savoy and the new Raffles hotel at the Old War Office in London. An expert on bedbugs, and much more.

Friday March 22: Will Street, Finance Director of STREET CRANES in Chapel en le Frith, one of our top manufacturing companies, will tell us more about this well-established business.

A recent meeting with senior managers of Roechling UK and members

Friday April 19: Artificial Intelligence is the topic. with our human guide to the latest developments Paul Davies of locally-based Hilltop Digital Labs Ltd.

Friday May 17: Macclesfield's Arighi Bianchi has been selling furniture in the neighbourhood for 170 years. We are expecting the latest generation of the family, Nick and Sarah Bianchi, to tell us about their history and their plans for the future.

Friday June 14: Angered by traffic jams and roadworks? Odds are they're managed by Alfreton-based H W Martin (Traffic Management) Ltd, whose Joanna Hill will be our speaker.

And Thursday July 11th at the later time of 8am, Buxton's Big Business Breakfast in the Assembly Rooms as part of the Buxton Festival, with speaker to be confirmed.