Hare & Tortoise musical: magical introduction to theatre for young children

Buxton Opera house's latest in-house production is a re-working of the famous fable by Ancient Greek story-teller, Aesop. Writer Brendan Murray has produced a lively, accessible version designed to appeal to children up to early primary age, writes Margaret Coupe.

When the show opens, Tortoise is hibernating, whilst Hare is waiting for him to awaken, as she wants to race against him. Tortoise prefers gentler activities like having a picnic or fishing. Almost a year passes and the race takes place. Spoiler alert: the winner is not the hyperactive Hare but the steady, plodding Tortoise.

Sporting fluffy ears, a bob tail, and bright yellow tracksuit, Niamh Hine portrays Hare as exuberant, mischievous and extremely impatient. Her signature song contains the lines: ‘I can’t wait for Now to be over; I can’t wait for Now to be Next.’ Tortoise, played by Adam Horvath, is a nerdy type, wearing glasses and carrying a rucksack as his shell. He is cautious, methodical and in tune with the rhythms of nature. Both actors appeared before the show opened and immediately connected with the young audience who sat very close to the action.

One of the strengths of the production is its portrayal of the changing seasons. At the start Tortoise’s hidey-hole is bare and the lighting is icy blue. Tinsel and bauble give a Christmassy feel. Spring’s arrival is heralded by delicate rosy light and Tortoise’s tree is garlanded by pink blossom. Hare adds to the beauty by describing the seasons using heightened poetic language, while imaginative sound design enhances it.

This fun production aims to engage children. They are given little on-stage jobs and actions to do. The cast use the whole performance area so a game of hide and seek involving water pistols was a great hit. One little girl declared that it was ‘the best show in the whole world’. A boy told me that he liked ‘the funny things they did’.

Aesop’s fables aimed to teach life lessons. In an age of fast food and fashion, instant gratification and an ‘I want it all and I want it now’ attitude, it’s good for children to learn the importance of taking your time, pacing yourself and being patient, focused and attentive. And the writer adds another layer of meaning: if a tortoise can win a race against a hare then you can’t be sure of anything. And it is this uncertainty, as Tortoise says, which makes life exciting.