Haddon Hall launches new exhibition celebrating ‘Everyday Magic’ in Elizabethan England this weekend

Haddon Hall

MAGIC: Charms, rituals and superstition in Elizabethan England will explore the magical folklore, rituals, fears and superstitions that were an everyday part of life in the second half of the 16th century.

MAGIC is inspired by Haddon Hall itself – a truly enchanted place. Set in acres of ancient medieval parkland with a backdrop of the rolling Derbyshire hills, Haddon’s magical turrets and battlements have inspired writers, artists and filmmakers for centuries. Step inside and you’ll find witchmarks carved into doorways, protective grotesques overlooking the courtyards and ancient poems scratched into the stained glass. With over 900 years of history, Haddon’s medieval, Tudor and Elizabethan interior, including the world-famous long gallery, is remarkably untouched by time. Haddon was left empty for over 200 years from the beginning of the 18th century, its rooms lying quiet and untouched – a true ‘sleeping beauty’ – the magic of the hall’s Elizabethan heyday perfectly preserved. There can be no better setting to tell the important role of everyday magic in Elizabethan society.

In MAGIC Haddon’s famously unspoilt medieval, Tudor and Elizabethan rooms will host beautifully-curated and interactive displays telling the story of everyday magic, from food folklore in the kitchens and the natural wisdom of ‘cunning folk’ in the Parlour to herbology in the State Bedroom.

The exhibition will also explore the fear of the supernatural in Elizabethan society and the steps people took to protect themselves from dark magic, especially the perceived threat from witchcraft.

Witchmarks at Haddon Hall

MAGIC will incorporate exhibits from Haddon itself, including the hall’s numerous apotropaic marks (or witchmarks) and objects hidden by past occupants of the hall to ward off harmful magic, combined with beautiful images and displays. With academic guidance, the exhibition is rooted in the fascinating history of the period.

However, in true Haddon style, there will be no shortage of atmospheric delights. The tapestry-lined Great Chamber will be transformed into a magical ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, mixing Haddon artefacts with more ‘fantastical’ finds. Elsewhere, imaginative displays, exhibits and projections will add to the enchantment.

But as ever, the true star of the show will be Haddon Hall itself. Visitors to MAGIC will be able to enjoy Haddon’s remarkable rooms, galleries and gardens while imagining how the hall’s Elizabethan occupants lived their lives with an acceptance of, and respect for, the supernatural.

“The word that is used most by anyone visiting Haddon is ‘magical’. Whether friends new or old, long-time devotees or first-time visitors, children or grown-ups – all are impacted by the essence of magic that imbues every stone in this remarkable house. Haddon is an enchanting place to visit at any time of the year, but I am particularly excited to welcome visitors this autumn to explore the practices, rituals and superstitions that were an everyday part of life in Elizabethan society.” - Lady Edward Manners

MAGIC: Charms, rituals and superstition in Elizabethan England

September 20 – October 31

Haddon Hall, Bakewell, Derbyshire

haddonhall.co.uk/events/event/magic-charms-rituals-and-superstition-in-elizabethan-england/