Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, talks and acts about the condition. Dementia Friends is about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help. From telling friends about the Dementia Friends programme to visiting someone you know living with dementia, every action counts.

Having volunteered to be a Dementia Friends Ambassador, Rob Harrison is now delivering Dementia Friends Sessions to people across Buxton. He said: ‘I signed up to be a Dementia Friends Ambassador because its important with more people living with dementia in Buxton, hopefully a little understanding can help lead to a more dementia friendly Buxton. It’s easy to get involved. I attended an Induction day, receive ongoing support and I’m now proud to be part of a growing network of people creating dementia-friendly communities together.’Alice Grewcock Dementia Friendly Development Officer at Alzheimer’s Society said: ‘Dementia touches the lives of millions of people across the country. Dementia Friends was launched to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding that means many people with the condition experience loneliness and social exclusion. It’s all about learning more about dementia and the small ways you can help. From getting in touch with someone you know living with dementia to wearing your badge with pride, every action counts.’