Girls Go Free In October At Silverstone Museum

Formula One stars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have pledged their support for Silverstone Museum’s Girls Go Free this October initiative, which is leading the drive for diversity in motorsport.
By Amanda OHareContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
To inspire girls and young women to consider careers within the motorsport industry, the Silverstone Museum is offering FREE admission to all girls aged 18 years and under throughout October.

Visitors to the museum can enjoy numerous exhibits and experiences including Pit Stop challenges, race the iconic Silverstone circuit on the museum’s Scalextric track and climb into a replica Grand Prix car. Silverstone Museum is located trackside at the iconic Silverstone circuit allowing visitors access to see the legendary racetrack during their visit.

For more information on Girls Go Free this October at Silverstone Museum and full T&Cs go to https://www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk/what-s-on/events/girlswill/

