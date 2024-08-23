Gilbert O'Sullivan in concert at Buxton Opera House on Sunday 20th October

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:17 BST
As creative now as ever, Gilbert O’Sullivan returns with performances that will see him play songs from his new album "Songbook" with classics such as 'Alone Again Naturally', 'Clair' and 'Nothing Rhymed' in pared down versions.

The idea for Songbook arose after O’Sullivan’s 2022 Barbican show (where The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess duetted with him on ‘Nothing Rhymed’). BMG came up with the idea and suggested O’Sullivan record it in such a way to capture the instrumentation and interplay between him and guitarist Bill Shanley.

After carefully selecting the 12 songs that would be re-recorded, Gilbert insisted the songs should be recorded at a venue with no audience and not in a studio. Thereafter, recording took place over two days in late 2023 at Lafayette, King’s Cross with O’Sullivan on piano, long-time guitarist Bill Shanley and Andy Wright (Simply Red, Jeff Beck, Simple Minds, and Imelda May) and Gavin Goldberg on production duties.

The resulting album is a stripped back journey through the extraordinary songwriting of this master craftsman, one of the most gifted and consistently brilliant songwriters of his generation.

Gilbert O'Sullivan "Songbook"

Iconic early O’Sullivan songs ‘Nothing Rhymed’, ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’, ‘We Will’ and ‘Happiness Is You and Me’, are joined by songs from Gilbert’s most recent albums, including 2018’s ‘Dansette Dreams and 45s’ and ‘I’ll Never Love Again’, and 2022’s ‘Blue Anchor Bay’, songs that are equal in their brilliance to his early work.

Buxton Opera House, Water St. Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 6XN. Contact Box Office: 01298 720050. Tickets: £38.50

https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/gilbert-osullivan

