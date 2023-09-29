If you’re looking for a spooky walk this Halloween then Buxton’s Old Haunts’ self-guided audio tour is for you! Hear from the ghosts of Buxton’s past, imagine their lives and delve into the history of Spring Gardens in this fun and imaginative 1-hour and 20-minute free adventure.

Your guide Matt (Michael Grady-Hall) is an aspiring local historian with a passion for Buxton. He’s trying to record a podcast but things don’t go to plan, as his spooky sister Claire (Suzanne McGrail) has come along to ‘help’. She’s more interested in Buxton’s ghostly goings-on than on Buxton’s lesser-known history.

To start the tour, head to Buxton’s Tourist Information at the Pump Room at a time that suits you. Then download the free app, plug in some headphones, and you’re off! The app uses smartphone location technology to autoplay each stop of the tour when you reach the correct location, so you can’t get lost.

Alongside professional actors, local members from Buxton Drama League and REC Theatre provide the voices of some of Buxton’s spectral residents. They all seem to need someone to listen to them, while Matt desperately wants to keep the spirits and silliness at bay and keep everyone’s mind on the historical facts.

Written by Buxton-born writers Tom Crawshaw and Alice de Cent, Old Haunts invites locals and visitors alike to decide; will you follow the tour, and learn all about Spring Gardens through the ages, or will you get side-tracked by an apparition on a mission? It’s up to you to choose your path.