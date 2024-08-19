Get ready for the ultimate Chatsworth 10K event this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lace up your running shoes and join Blythe House Hospice on Sunday 22nd September for the highly anticipated Chatsworth 10K! Covering the breathtaking backdrop of the Chatsworth Estate, this mix-terrain event is not just a race — it's an unforgettable experience you won't want to miss.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking to challenge yourself, the Chatsworth 10K offers an unbeatable atmosphere, bringing together hundreds of local runners, all in support of an incredible local charity, Blythe House Hospice.

Why should you sign up?

For just £24 per person:

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners from Chatsworth 10K 2023

Every 10K finisher earns a medal to celebrate their achievement.

Official chip-timed results and FREE event photos

Water stations, post-race treats, and prizes for the top finishers and veteran categories

Don’t worry there is something for all, for children, and adults who wish to run a shorter distance, we have a 3k fun run!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By joining this event, you'll be helping raise vital funds for Blythe House Hospice, which provides compassionate, specialized care for patients and their families affected by life-limiting illnesses across North Derbyshire.

Event organizer Rachael Gee shares, ‘The energy and spirit at this event is something you don’t want to miss! It's a day when the community comes together for an unforgettable experience, whilst supporting this local charity — spaces are filling up fast, so don't miss out! Secure your spot today!’

Sign up now and be part of something extraordinary. For more information and to register, visit: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/chatsworth-10K

To find out more about the care and services Blythe House Hospice provides to patients and families across North Derbyshire, visit their website: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk