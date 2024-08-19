Get ready for the ultimate Chatsworth 10K event this September
Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking to challenge yourself, the Chatsworth 10K offers an unbeatable atmosphere, bringing together hundreds of local runners, all in support of an incredible local charity, Blythe House Hospice.
Why should you sign up?
For just £24 per person:
- Every 10K finisher earns a medal to celebrate their achievement.
- Official chip-timed results and FREE event photos
- Water stations, post-race treats, and prizes for the top finishers and veteran categories
Don’t worry there is something for all, for children, and adults who wish to run a shorter distance, we have a 3k fun run!
By joining this event, you'll be helping raise vital funds for Blythe House Hospice, which provides compassionate, specialized care for patients and their families affected by life-limiting illnesses across North Derbyshire.
Event organizer Rachael Gee shares, ‘The energy and spirit at this event is something you don’t want to miss! It's a day when the community comes together for an unforgettable experience, whilst supporting this local charity — spaces are filling up fast, so don't miss out! Secure your spot today!’
Sign up now and be part of something extraordinary. For more information and to register, visit: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/chatsworth-10K
To find out more about the care and services Blythe House Hospice provides to patients and families across North Derbyshire, visit their website: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk
