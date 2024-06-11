General Election Buxton Hustings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The We Are Buxton Community Forum (WAB), made up of eight active groups in the town, is hosting a General Election Hustings prior to the country going to the polls on 4th July.

On Wednesday 26 June the parliamentary candidates for High Peak will be answering your questions from 7:30pm in the Methodist Church on Buxton Market Place.

The five High Peak candidates are; Conservative - Robert Largan, Green - Joanna Collins, Labour - Jonathan Pearce, Liberal Democrats - Dr Peter Hirst, Reform - Cathetine Cullen. As at 11 June all the candidates have confimred their participation except Robert Largan who's office promise to let us know soon. The Hustings will go ahead even if Mr Largan does not take part.

All welcome, admission free.

The Buxton Hustings will be Chaired by Ian Muir-Cochrane, Journalist and BBC Presenter, supported by Simon Fussell as Fact Checker on the night. After a brief introduction, some questions submitted in advance will get the discussion flowing, then questions from the floor. If you’d like to suggest a question in advance, please email [email protected] before 20 June. Please be aware that similar questions may get combined.