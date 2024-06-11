General Election Buxton Hustings
On Wednesday 26 June the parliamentary candidates for High Peak will be answering your questions from 7:30pm in the Methodist Church on Buxton Market Place.
The five High Peak candidates are; Conservative - Robert Largan, Green - Joanna Collins, Labour - Jonathan Pearce, Liberal Democrats - Dr Peter Hirst, Reform - Cathetine Cullen. As at 11 June all the candidates have confimred their participation except Robert Largan who's office promise to let us know soon. The Hustings will go ahead even if Mr Largan does not take part.
The Buxton Hustings will be Chaired by Ian Muir-Cochrane, Journalist and BBC Presenter, supported by Simon Fussell as Fact Checker on the night. After a brief introduction, some questions submitted in advance will get the discussion flowing, then questions from the floor. If you’d like to suggest a question in advance, please email [email protected] before 20 June. Please be aware that similar questions may get combined.
Attendance is free and open to everyone, and there is no specific topic or theme to the event. What do you want to ask? This is a face to face event, it will not be recorded or broadcast. This is your opportunity to see and hear from the five people who each want to be the next MP for High Peak.