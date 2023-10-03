News you can trust since 1852
Fun Palaces return to Buxton with a bang!

Babbling Vagabonds, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and Two Left Hands are pleased to announce that they are coming together again to create another Fun Palace in The Pump Room opposite the Crescent on Sunday 8th October.
By Tara Hornsey-SaundersContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fun Palaces are a great way to meet new people, learn new skills, and have some fun. They're also a great way to support your local community. It’s a free event and throughout the day you can join in with various activities, including clay sculpting, crafts, music and more. Just drop in and stay for as long as you like. No need to book, just turn up. The fun palace will be open 11am to 4pm.

“It's all about exploring your creativity and trying new things, in a fun and supportive atmosphere" says Mark Hornsey, Joint Artistic Director of Babbling Vagabonds Storytelling Theatre. “Some of the groups that work in Buxton, and have the community at the heart of what they do, wanted to create a fun and friendly event that will inspire the people to connect and come together,”

The Pump Room, Buxton is part of Fun Palaces 2023, a free, nationwide campaign for culture at the heart of community and community at the heart of culture, with the annual weekend of celebration taking place over 6,7,8 October 2023.

