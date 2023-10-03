Babbling Vagabonds, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and Two Left Hands are pleased to announce that they are coming together again to create another Fun Palace in The Pump Room opposite the Crescent on Sunday 8th October.

Fun Palaces are a great way to meet new people, learn new skills, and have some fun. They're also a great way to support your local community. It’s a free event and throughout the day you can join in with various activities, including clay sculpting, crafts, music and more. Just drop in and stay for as long as you like. No need to book, just turn up. The fun palace will be open 11am to 4pm.

“It's all about exploring your creativity and trying new things, in a fun and supportive atmosphere" says Mark Hornsey, Joint Artistic Director of Babbling Vagabonds Storytelling Theatre. “Some of the groups that work in Buxton, and have the community at the heart of what they do, wanted to create a fun and friendly event that will inspire the people to connect and come together,”

