From Belfast via Broadway to Buxton: Spectacular show comes to the Opera House

The special bond between Opu, the Bengali boy, and Janu, the Indian elephant

When Paul Mc Eneaney, artistic director of Belfast-based theatre company Cahoots NI, visited New York he heard something which made an impact on him. In 1918 the famed illusionist Harry Houdini made an Indian elephant disappear on the stage at the New Victory Theatre. On return to Northern Ireland, Paul contacted award-winning playwright Charles Wray and commissioned a script depicting the imagined backstory of the elephant, and there The Vanishing Elephant was born.

Fast forward and The Vanishing Elephant has just returned from a hugely successful US tour, in which Paul staged the play in the same Broadway theatre where Houdini created his magic. The New York Times awarded the show their Critics’ Pick and hailed it as an ‘alluring spectacle’. And from Broadway to Buxton, the show will be visiting the Opera House from Fri 6 – Sun 8 June!

When I chatted to Paul earlier this week, he explained that Cahoots NI is committed to providing children with access to quality artistic experiences, with a strong emphasis on quality. He strongly believes that shows for children should have the same high production values as those for adults. To this end, he has assembled an international cast from India, the UK and the United States for The Vanishing Elephant tour. He has also worked with choreographer Jayachandran Palazhy, who runs a contemporary dance company in Bangalore, to create incredible choreography and dance routines throughout the production.

Magic and wonder are integral to Cahoots’ productions. The aim is for the audience to be so immersed by what’s on stage that they lean forward in their seats. Paul explained, ‘theatrical magic is created by passionate illusion integrated with strong story-telling.’

Janu, the Indian Elephant

I also talked to writer Charles Wray, who visited Bangalore to create an authentic context for the opening of the play. At the heart of the story is the relationship between Janu, an Asian elephant, and Opu, a young Bengali boy. This special bond is explored as the two experience many adventures, journeys and challenges and take separate paths in life which finally converge…

Amazing puppets are one of the highlights of this show. They have been compared to those in War Horse – surely no higher accolade? Puppet designer Helen Foan created the elephant puppets using the dimensions of real elephants and designed different puppets for the various stages of Janu’s life.

The final puppet, a full-sized Indian elephant, takes nine puppeteers to operate it! Children who have seen the play come to see the elephant as real: they invest their imagination in it and form a strong connection. This is a testimony to the puppeteers who work harmoniously with the performers, even synchronising their breathing to wondrous effect.

‘Cahoots’ can mean ‘alliance’ or ‘partnership’. The creative team at Buxton Opera House believe in collaboration too and are thrilled to be working on this exciting new project together.

This show will appeal to anyone aged 8 to 80+. If you like a mesmerising story and would enjoy 70 minutes of pure magic, head down to the Opera House in early June.

There are performances of The Vanishing Elephant on the following dates:

Friday 6 June 1.30 and 7pm; Saturday 7 June 2.30 and 7pm; Sunday 8 June 3.30pm.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting the website at www.buxton-operahouse.org.uk or calling the box office on 01298 72190.