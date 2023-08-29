News you can trust since 1852
Free Organ Recitals At St. John’s Church, Buxton

Buxton’s Grade II star Regency Church will be open as part of this year’s national Heritage Open Days scheme, celebrating Creativity Unwrapped.
By Kathryn BartonContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST

The church in St John’s Road, Buxton will be open every day between Friday 8th September and Friday 15th September from 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Local organists will be giving recitals on the celebrated 4-manual William Hill organ at 1.00 p.m. on the following days: Friday 8th, Saturday 9th, Monday 11th, Thursday 14th and Friday 15th September. Admission is free.

Continuing the Creativity Unwrapped theme, there will also be a display of vestments, some embroidered by the renowned late Revd. Leonard Childs, a former team vicar in Buxton.

Members of the congregation will be on hand to explain the history of the Tuscan style church which dates from 1811, and to point out the many beautiful interior features and stained-glass windows.

There is no need to book a visit. St John's is just one of several Buxton buildings which will be open during this year's Heritage Open Days.For more details see: https://www.visitbuxton.co.uk/heritage-open-days-2023/.

