Free Organ Recitals At St. John’s Church, Buxton

Buxton’s Grade II star Regency Church will be open as part of this year’s national Heritage Open Days scheme, celebrating Creativity Unwrapped.

The church in St John’s Road, Buxton will be open every day between Friday 8th September and Friday 15th September from 11.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Local organists will be giving recitals on the celebrated 4-manual William Hill organ at 1.00 p.m. on the following days: Friday 8th, Saturday 9th, Monday 11th, Thursday 14th and Friday 15th September. Admission is free.

Continuing the Creativity Unwrapped theme, there will also be a display of vestments, some embroidered by the renowned late Revd. Leonard Childs, a former team vicar in Buxton.

Members of the congregation will be on hand to explain the history of the Tuscan style church which dates from 1811, and to point out the many beautiful interior features and stained-glass windows.