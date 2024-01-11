FREE family crafts in Buxton's Assembly Rooms

Join The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust for free family crafts in the glorious Assembly Rooms this February half term.

Join us for night-time themed crafts as we make some shadow torches and explore the world of night-time creature with Nature Tots.

We'll also have our Regency Dolls house, tea set and dressing up wardobe available, plus the ever popular LEGO. Or just come by for a chat and simply enjoy the opportunity to be in this beautiful space.

We are fully accessible with a lift and buggy storage, and we have toilets and baby change facilities.

Crescent Crafts is FREE to all, but donations are very welcome.

The redevelopment and restoration of The Crescent, Natural Baths and Pump Room secured major investments of over £50 million which included a £23.8 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, over £20.5 million in private funding from the Buxton Crescent & Thermal Spa Co Ltd, a £2 million grant from the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partner-ship and more than £0.6 million from Historic England. Between them, High Peak Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council also contributed over £2.5 million.

A small part of the overall funding package supported the work of the Trust until 2021.

Following completion of the project the Trust is responsible for the long-term preservation of the buildings and for running the visitor experience. The Trust is a separate and independent entity and receives no long term public funding.

The Trust was established with the vision of creating an inspiring and sustainable Visitor Experience for residents and visitors alike. As well as working on the restoration and reopening of the Buxton Pump Room as the Buxton Visitor Centre, the Trust opened the Buxton Crescent Visitor Experience – a new visitor attraction which celebrates the town’s rich spa heritage, fascinating Crescent characters and the major restoration and renaissance of the Crescent. The important shared heritage and history of the Crescent and Chatsworth is explored with support from the Trust’s Patron, the Duke of Devonshire.