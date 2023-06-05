News you can trust since 1852
Flower Festival in Hayfield

For 19 years, members and friends of St John's Methodist Church, Hayfield, have worked together to decorate their church with themed arrangements and welcome the public.
By claire crookContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST
The Flower Festival will take place this year on 2nd to 8th July on a theme of poetryThe Flower Festival will take place this year on 2nd to 8th July on a theme of poetry
The Flower Festival will take place this year on 2nd to 8th July on a theme of poetry

The Flower Festival will take place this year July 2 to 8 on a theme of poetry. Visitors are welcome between 10.30am and 4.30pm (from 2pm on Sunday). This is the same week as the Well Dressing, so visitors can enjoy a walk around the village followed by a light lunch or tea and cake in the church.

