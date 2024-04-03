Fitness in Mind: is it ever too late to start moving?

Following Fitness in Mind opening they're gym in New Mills, they have launched a podcast all about the core of why Fitness in Mind was created, mental and physical wellbeing.
By Ali BirksContributor
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:11 BST
In episode 1, Geo founder of Fitness in Mind interviews High Peak Osteo, John. He has a brilliantly clear take on how and why we should be moving our bodies. His years of studying the biomechanics of the human body has led him to success in his business of helping people move well and also educate us through social media about why it really doesn’t have to be all that complicated.

In the conversation they discuss:

  • The difference people who do exercise and those that don't as we go into our later years
  • The three best ways to look after our mental health
  • How gym culture has changed in the last ten years
  • What he believes there is one thing EVERY human should be doing, and one thing we should not be doing
The conversation is one that we wish we had heard or had in our 20s. No matter where you are at on your fitness journey, especially is you are on the start line, this episode is for you.

Search “It’s all mental - Health and Fitness Podcast” on Spotify to listen to the full episode.

