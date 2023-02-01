First Glossop BookFest event announced
The first GlossopBookFest! event has been announced, giving local authors or illustrators the chance to promote and market their work.
Glossop, ‘Gateway to the Peak District’, is home to many artistic events, groups and people – the Glossop Music Festival, Glossopera, the Partington Theatre Company – and is an ideal place for this venture.
The main BookFest event this year will be held in the Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Glossop from 1pm to 6pm on Saturday 25th March. Everyone is welcome, whether or not they’re writers or illustrators.
Any author or illustrator wishing to display her/his work can apply to book a two-hour slot for that afternoon (1.30-3.30 or 3.45-5.45 pm). Tickets, £5 each, will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Tables will be provided for ticket holders to display their work.
There will also be four one-hour writing and illustrating workshops, available for all attendees irrespective of whether they’re ticket holders.Details will be posted on the BookFest website, www.glossopbookfest.co.uk.