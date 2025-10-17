Fireside frights: Master storyteller Peter Chand brings supernatural tales to Hayfield this Halloween
The evening offers something for all ages. At 7pm, families are invited to make The George Hotel their final stop on the trick-or-treat route, where Peter will share a kid-friendly Halloween story by the fireside — the perfect way to round off the night before bed.
Then, from 8.30pm to 10.30pm, adults can settle in by the fire for an evening of supernatural storytelling, as Peter weaves eerie folklore and ghostly legends in his trademark immersive style.
No booking is required for either session, and both events are free to attend.
Peter’s visit forms part of The George’s five-day Halloween Festival between the 29th of October and 2nd of November.
“We’re thrilled to have Peter back in Hayfield after he enchanted us with his woodland tales last year at the Festival Sessions. We can’t wait to be thrilled and chilled on Halloween with his unique ability to bring stories to life, in one of the village's most historic settings,” — Jody Appleton, Event Manager at The George Hotel, Hayfield
For more details of the full Halloween festival line up please visit https://www.thegeorgehotelhayfield.co.uk/whats-on and follow @georgehotelhayfield on Instagram