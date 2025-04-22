Find out about volunteering to be part of Buxton's arts, heritage and cultural sector

Volunteers at the Buxton Crescent Experience.

Buxton is a town of stories. Everywhere you look there are buildings that resonate with memories. Over the centuries, Buxtonians have turned our town into a cultural centre, not just for those who live here but for the thousands who visit every year to hear Buxton’s stories.

All this would simply not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers who share their passion for the town with locals and visitors alike. Volunteering is also a chance to make new friends, gain knowledge and practical skills and experience.

Your chance to find out more and potentially get involved will be on Saturday 17th May when top local heritage and cultural volunteering organisations are coming together for an open morning. They will talk about what they do and how you might be able to help.

If you are interested in history and heritage, then the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust will be there to talk about their established and rewarding volunteering programme. Meanwhile the arts and events sector will be represented with local organisations including the Buxton Festival Fringe, and for the first time the well-known Buxton Garden Trail will be represented. Meanwhile anyone interested in working in our landscape can talk to the Buxton Civic Association about their exciting opportunities.

Pump room manager Luke Bates welcomes visitors.

Ben Offord, Head of Operations and Volunteering at the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust said, “We absolutely couldn’t run the Trust without our 50 volunteers. We run all sorts of events like heritage days, Pump room Talks, all kinds of craft events as well as helping visitors in the Buxton Crescent Experience have a great day. While with us, volunteers make friends, learn more about the history of our town and gain valuable new skills. There are even opportunities to dress up!”

Jeanette Hamilton, Buxton Festival Fringe Vice-Chair said: The volunteer day proved to be a huge success for our organisation. We met a lot of really lovely and enthusiastic people who came along to volunteer for us in July.

If you have volunteered before and would like to re-engage with the sector or are new to volunteering and would like to find out more and meet like-minded people, come to the Pump Room on Saturday 17 May from 10.00 to 12.00 for a chat, cup of tea and a biscuit. If you are an organisation who would like to attend and haven’t already been invited, please email [email protected].